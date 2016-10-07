Young family threatened with machete as armed men force entry to their home

A young family were threatened with a machete as armed men stormed their home demanding money.

Police are appealing for information after an aggravated burglary occurred at a property on Pentland Avenue, Billingham.

It happened on Thursday, October 6 at 9.30pm when three men entered a property, one carrying a machete, one carrying a baseball bat and the other carrying what is believed to be pepper spray.

All three of the men threatened the occupants, a male and a female aged in their 20s who were at home with their baby and demanded money. The man with the pepper spray discharged the canister in the room whilst the occupants were there.

The three men left the address empty handed.

The couple took their baby to the University Hospital of North Tees to be checked over and they were discharged.

No one was injured as a result of the incident however the victims have been left very shaken.

One of the men is described as being around 16 to 17-years-old, of large build, around 5ft 7ins, wearing a brown army jacket, black trousers with a neck warmer pulled over his nose and he was carrying a machete. The machete is described as a having a black handle and a black blade.

The second man was smaller, around 16 to 17-years-old, of slim build and was wearing a black hooded top, black bottoms, a black scarf and black gloves and he was carrying a wooden bat.

The third man is described as a white male, around 5ft 3ins tall, around 17-years-old, of medium build, with short brown hair and he was wearing a black hoodie and black trousers.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or regarding the incident is asked to contact DC Andrew Menzies on the non-emergency number 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org