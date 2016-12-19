Cross vandalised outside North East church

Vandals have attacked a cross outside a North East church.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the wooden cross was snapped by being pushed over.

It happened outside the Church of the Good Shepherd on Burradon Road in Burradon, North Tyneside, at 6pm on Thursday.

Neighbourhood Inspector Mark Storey said: "This mindless vandalism has caused great upset in the community.

"Not only does the cross belong to the church but it was also made up from the last two props from the Burradon pit. This cross has a great deal of meaning for the whole community and we are appealing for help from the community to identify the offenders."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 568 of 16/12/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.