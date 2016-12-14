Crowds chant for brave Bradley as he takes to the pitch at the Stadium of Light

Little Bradley Lowery became the man of the match when he took to the pitch at the Stadium of Light tonight.

The five-year-old joined his heroes at the ground as they warmed up ahead of their match against Chelsea.

The youngster has been undergoing gruelling treatment since the New Year after consultants discovered the neuroblastoma cancer he had beaten back in January 2013 had returned.

Earlier this month, his family were given the devastating news the cancer is spreading and that they only have limited time left with him.

The youngster, wearing a Sunderland shirt gifted by Newcastle United, was brought out on the pitch by Jermain Defoe after being handed a bag filled with goodies from the Chelsea team.

Under the watchful eye of fans,Bradley, from Blackhall, took a penalty before Sunderland player Seb Larsson led him on a warm-up alongside the rest of the players.

After having a bash at being cameraman, he then joined the team as their mascot ahead of kick off at 7.45pm.

Five minutes later, a screen flashed with the image of a Sunderland shirt bearing his name, as the crowd rose to their feet clapping and chanting “There’s only one Bradley Lowery’.

His mum Gemma said: “It has been an absolutely amazing night, Sunderland have really pulled out all the stops for him. I really can’t thank Sunderland Football Club and all the fans and people in general enough - their support has been amazing.

“Bradley has absolutely loved the night and didn’t want to come off the pitch, he just wanted to stay on with all the players.

“Watching him doing the warm up as well, it was out of this world and it was so lovely to see as it’s the most he has been active in a long time.

“Seeing the joy in his face and the standing ovation, the clapping and cheering at the fifth minute really is so overwhelming - we just can’t thank everyone enough.”

Throughout the day the football club has had a cameraman follow Bradley around for his special night.

The footage is set to be put together as a personal video for Bradley and his family.

Bradley’s battle with cancer has been followed by thousands of people across the region and beyond.

Brave Bradley Lowery with player Jermain Defoe

Bradley with the Chelsea team