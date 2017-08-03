Crowds turn out in force as the Hartlepool Carnival fun fair is launched

Crowds turned out in force to check out what was on offer at this year’s Hartlepool Carnival funfair.

The annual Murphy’s Fun Fair has opened on the Headland bringing with it more than a weeks worth of rides, stalls, and games for the whole family to enjoy.

Organised by Murphy’s Fun Fair and the Hartlepool Carnival Committee, the event looks set to be a success once again.

John Murphy, fair manager, said a new ride has joined the fair’s ranks - the 2Extreme Capriola.

He said: “Just a month ago the new ride was in Dubai, so it is a fantastic coup for it to come to Hartlepool.

“It is great for it to be here.

“We are really pleased with the turn out so far and the event is always well supported.

“The fair has been going since 1923 and the Murphy family has been operating fair grounds for nearly 200 years.”

The fair has been held each summer since 1923 - although was put on hold during both world wars - with the Murphy family welcoming other showmen onto the Town Moor to run their rides alongside their own 1947 Waltzer, which was once again a star attraction at this year’s event.

During the first two hours of the carnival opening, rides were reduced to the special price of £1 to ensure that everyone had a chance to go on a ride.

For the rest of the event, the majority of rides will be £2, with prices varying for some of the larger rides.

The carnival will run from 2pm to 10pm each day until August 12.

A Hartlepool Carnival Committee spokesman said: “We are absolutely delighted with the turn out today. “We can’t thank our wonderful team of volunteers enough, we are so grateful to all of them.

“Once again we are always in need of volunteers to raise funds for next year.”

Hartlepool Hawks put on a cheerleading display at the opening of the event.

The Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Paul Beck turned out to the official opening of the carnival where he enjoyed a range of displays by cheerleading team the Hartlepool Hawks.

The cheerleading team are celebrating their seventh anniversary this year.

Beccii Taylor, head coach said the team loved coming to the event each year.

She said: “This year we have brought along 50 cheerleaders made up of both girls and boys. “They performed really well despite the weather.

“It is something that they really look forward to.”

