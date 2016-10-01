Crucial Crew safety programme set to mark 21st bithday

An annual multi-agency initiative that teaches children in Hartlepool how to stay safe is about to celebrate its 21st birthday.

Thousands of town youngsters have taken part in the Crucial Crew scheme which involves safety messages from a string of organisations.

The latest will take part in the scheme at EDF Energy’s Hartlepool Power Station from October 3-14.

It uses a series of practical workshops to re-create dangerous situations that children might encounter in their everyday lives.

The issues covered during the programme include fire safety, e-safety, road safety, safety at the coast, substance misuse, electrical safety, kitchen safety and firework safety.

Over 1,290 Year 6 pupils from 32 primary schools will attend over the course of this year’s event.

The organisations supporting Crucial Crew include Hartlepool Borough Council, HM Coastguard, Northern Power Grid, Cleveland Fire Brigade, EDF Energy, HART and Beamish Museum.

The project aims to teach youngsters how to stay safe in the community and how they can protect themselves from danger.

Joanne Andrews, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Child Injury Prevention Co-ordinator, said: “We aim to give children knowledge and understanding of dangers that they might come across and the actions they can take to protect themselves.

“I’d like to thank all of our partners for their continued support and, once again, we are particularly grateful to EDF Energy for allowing us to stage this important event at Hartlepool Power Station.”

Simon Parsons, dtation sirector at Hartlepool Power Station, added: “We are very proud to be hosting Crucial Crew at Hartlepool Power Station.

“This is a partnership that now stretches back 21 years.

“The key elements of Crucial Crew, about encouraging children to think about safety, fit perfectly with our approach to safety at the station.”