Cup to honour Dale’s name through memorial match

Teams will battle it out to become the first winners of a trophy named in honour of a footballer who died aged just 24.

Dale Roberts had played for Sunderland and Middlesbrough’s academies as well as Nottingham Forest.

As a community we don’t want Dale to be forgotten and we think it’s important that we keep his memory alive and keep these charity games going. Chris Cain

The goalkeeper was with Rushden and Diamonds when he took his own life in December 2010.

Tomorrow, his home village’s side, Horden Community Welfare FC will take on Easington Colliery AFC in a pre-season friendly at the Welfare Park as they play for the Dale Roberts Memorial Trophy.

Money raised will be donated to local sport clubs and Dale’s parents George and Isabelle, a parish councillor, have been invited to attend.

Horden’s chairman Chris Cain said: “As a community we don’t want Dale to be forgotten and we think it’s important that we keep his memory alive and keep these charity games going.

“The cricket, bowls and football teams will all benefit.

“I’m quite good friends with Isabelle and my son Michael was good friends with Dale and he will be playing for Horden.

“Dale went to school in Easington and had a lot of friends over there.

“These pre-season games are important, they give us a good run out, but this fixture against Easington won’t be an easy one for us, as they’re in the Northern League and we’ve joined the Durham Alliance.”

Kick off is 2pm and entry is free, with donations welcome and a raffle planned.