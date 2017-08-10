Dad hit by virus that rocked athletics World Championships after staying in same hotel

A Hartlepool election hopeful fell ill with the same sickness bug that affected athletes at the World Championships in London after staying at the same hotel.

Hartlepool man Andy Hagon says he came down with the norovirus after spending a night at the Tower Hotel on a sightseeing break of the capital with his wife and two children.

Andy Hagon Liberal Democrat General Election 2017 candidate for Hartlepool

Top athletes from all over the world have been staying at the hotel including the Botswana team.

Botswana medal hopeful Isaac Makwala was controversially forced to pull out of Tuesday night’s 400 metres final on medical grounds following the outbreak of the bug.

Mr Hagon, who stood as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Hartlepool in June’s General Election, said: “There was athletes from Germany, Canada and Uganda.

“I think the whole Bostwana team must have been staying there. There must have been about 30 of them I saw walking down the street in their blue tracksuits.”

Botswana's Isaac Makwala. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire.

He came down with the bug last Friday night after leaving the hotel on the Wednesday.

He added: “It just suddenly came upon me. I felt very weak, couldn’t eat anything and just wanted to sleep.

“Thankfully it was over quickly and by the Saturday I felt more like myself, but it was not nice at the time.”

Championship organisers, announced on Monday night that several London 2017 competitors, staying at the same official team hotel, had suffered gastroenteritis.

A spokesperson for the Tower Hotel insisted it was “not the source of the illness”.

Public Health England said around 30 people had been affected by Tuesday, with laboratory testing revealing norovirus in two cases, and later said that it believes there are connected cases at other hotels accommodating those involved in the championships.

Mr Hagon, who now lives in York and works in education, added: “I think originally it was thought it was the hotel and food poisoning but that has been ruled out and it is norovirus.

“I have to say the food was excellent.”

Norovirus is an unpleasant but rarely serious illness often caught through close contact or by touching contaminated surfaces or objects.

It can result in vomiting and diarrhoea, and those affected are encouraged to drink fluids to avoid dehydration.

Most people make a full recovery within two days.