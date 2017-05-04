Dad of Hartlepool’s Katrice Lee says all missing children should get same publicity as Madeleine McCann

The father of Hartlepool youngster Katrice Lee wants all missing children to have the same publicity as Madeleine Mccann.

Speaking on the tenth anniversary of the disappearance of Madeleine, who vanished from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, Richard Lee said every missing child should have the same attention.

Katrice Lee

Katrice went missing on her second birthday on November 28, 1981 from a NAAFI shopping complex in Paderborn, Germany, where Richard, from Hartlepool, was serving as a Sergeant Major in the Army.

She was with her mother Sharon and aunt Wendy when she vanished. Both women had taken their eye off her for mere seconds when she was snatched.

For more than three decades her family have searched for her and tried to keep her disappearence in the public eye.

Richard said, although he in no way blames the McCanns for getting publicity for their daughter, he said such help should be available to the thousands of other children who go missing each year.

I believe that all missing children should get the same coverage Richard Lee

He said: “At the end of the day all they (The McCanns) are doing is what any parent is doing, they are trying to find out what has happened to their child and I am trying to find out what happened to Katrice.

“But, I think we should all be using the same level playing field.”

Richard added: “I’ve got two major feelings, frustration that my daughter wasn’t given a fair crack of the whip.

“And the second point is that there are thousands of other children out there and I believe that all missing children should get the same coverage.”

Richard said he was part of a campaign to have information on missing children put out to the media as soon as possible after they disappear, which now happens.

And, now, he plans to push ahead with the idea of having missing child appeals flashed up on electronic boards on motorways to alert drivers.

He said: “I will be pursuing this. The technology is there, so we should use it.”