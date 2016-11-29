Dad-of-two dies as motorcycle involved in collision with car in Hartlepool

A dad-of-two has died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car in Hartlepool.

Martin Dixon, 56, was travelling along Easington Road, adjacent to Sheraton Court Care Home, when the collision happened at around 7.05pm yesterday.

Martin Dixon leaves behind a wife and two children.

Mr Dixon, from the Billingham Area, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "The collision also involved a black Citroen C3. The driver of this vehicle was uninjured.

"Mr Dixon leaves behind a wife and two children. The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact PC Anthony Harrison from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 216884."