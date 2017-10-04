Damage to barriers after car crashes in Hartlepool

Extensive damaged was caused to road barriers during a rush hour crash in Hartlepool.

Firefighters and ambulance crews attended the scene of the collision in Marina Way, Hartlepool, at around 5.30pm today.

Crash in Hartlepool's Marina Way.

Emergency services at the scene.

Officers from Stranton Fire Station say the incident involved a vehicle which collided with the roadside railing.

The officer said the driver was safely out of the vehicle when they arrived.

Damaged car following crash in Marina Way.