Dancing children are putting in the practice for Hartlepool’s Strikly Salsa dance contest

Dancing youngsters are putting in the practice sessions as they get ready for a charity competition.

The Strikly Salsa Kids event, organised by Hartlepool dance school owner Carol Hammond, will be back again next year after a successful first staging in 2015.

They have learned half of the cha cha, some have started salsa and or the quickstep which only leaves the tango Carol Hammond

Carol said: “The schools that are taking part started training last week. The event will be in mid-January.”

She said the youngsters who were taking part were “doing very well already.”

A fun opening dance for the night has already been sorted and Carol said the youngsters have already learned “half of the cha cha, some have started salsa and or the quickstep which only leaves the tango.”

Eleven schools have signed up which is five more than took part in the first Strikly Salsa Kids competition.

Strikly will raise money for Hartlepool & District Hospice.

The first event saw seven primary schools across town taking part at the Borough Hall.

Each school put forward a selection of their own children for a charity ballroom dance contest and £5,146 was raised to go to the hospice.