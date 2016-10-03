Daredevil Sunderland dad takes on skydive for battling Bradley

A daredevil Sunderland dad has taken on a extreme challenge in aid of Bradley Lowery’s cancer fight.

Trevor Lynn was so moved by Bradley’s story that he decided he would take on a sky diving challenge in the hope of raising vital funds for the schoolboy’s pioneering treatment in America.

The 44-year-old, from Thorney Close, took the leap of faith at Shotton Airfield, along with step son Andrew Bonallie, 18, to raise £1,502.75 for Bradley’s cause.

On the impressive feat, Trevor, a SCS head office employee said: “It was a great experience.

“The jump was a gift from my son, as he knew that it was something that I have always wanted to do. “I haven’t met Bradley, but I heard about his story and just thought I would try to get some money for him.

“I have had a lot of sponsor money from work and the overall response to the fundraising has been overwhelming.

“Alex Bell helped me bring in some sponsor money and Julie Johns set up my fundraising page. “Thanks to their help I have manged to raise over £1,500, surpassing my target of £1,300.

“Bradley’s mum Gemma Lowery even messaged me on Facebook to say thank you for what we have done.”

Little Bradley, five, was diagnosed with the cancer in 2013, and had to undergo gruelling chemotherapy and numerous operations.

The initial treatment proved to be a success and the brave youngster was declared to be in remission in 2015.

Sadly, the cancer has returned and Bradley’s family set about successfully raising £700,000 to fund the potentially life-saving treatment in the USA.

The youngster was back in hospital recently after his temperature spiked, but cash has continued to pour in for the inspirational little boy, with fundraising continuing.

Everton Football Club announced it was to make a £200,000 donation to the fund last month, after Bradley was a mascot when the Toffees took on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

To donate visit: Virginmoneygiving.com/Trevorlynn or text Brad02 £1 to 70070.