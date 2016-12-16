Darts legend Phil ‘the Power’ Taylor to return to Sunderland Stadium of Light

The world’s most successful darts player will be stepping up to the oche in Sunderland next spring when he returns to the Stadium of Light.

Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor is bringing his arrows back to Wearside to take on some of the club’s first team players in a World Darts Blockbuster night.

Darts players Gary Anderson (left) and Phil Taylor with members of the Sunderland first team squad Lee Cattermole, Billy Jones, Vito Mannone and Jack Rodwell.

It follows a similar event this year, when Taylor took part in a re-run of the 2015 PDC World Darts Championship final with rival and current world champion Gary Anderson.

The pair were joined by a selection of the first team players for the fun night, which sold out in a matter of hours.

The 16-time World Champion will be back for more at next year’s event, which will be held in a marquee at the stadium on March 21 from 6pm.

“I am absolutely delighted to be returning to Sunderland AFC,” he said.

“I really enjoyed the sell-out event at the Stadium of Light earlier this year and it’s terrific to be coming back again in 2017.

“The Sunderland first team players are great lads and I look forward to taking some of them on again on the oche, plus give everyone a special insight into some of the most memorable and entertaining things that have happened to me during my record-breaking career.”

Rachel Divers, head of commercial sales at Sunderland AFC, said: “Tickets for this year’s event sold out in a matter of hours and we hope it will prove to be just as popular.

“The last one was a really fun night, and I think the SAFC players will be getting some practice in between now and March so they can try and get the better of Phil this time.”

Tickets for the event, which is being sponsored by Pin Point Recruitment, start from £50.50 and include a three-course meal.

VIP tickets are also available.

For further information and to book, call 0871 911 1555 or email conf&banq@safc.com.