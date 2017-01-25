David Bowie to be honoured with his own set of stamps

David Bowie fans will be feeling Hunky Dory as their hero is celebrated in a new set of stamps.

Royal Mail will issue a set of 10 special stamps as a tribute to one of the most influential music and cultural figures of all time.

The remaining stamps celebrate some of David Bowie's most famous live performances. Pic: Royal Mail.

This is the first time Royal Mail has dedicated an entire stamp issue to an individual music artist or cultural figure.

Six stamps will feature images of the album covers Hunky Dory, Aladdin Sane, “Heroes”; Let’s Dance; Earthling and ★

Completing the set, four additional stamps will show Bowie performing live on tours across four decades: The Ziggy Stardust Tour in 1972; The Stage Tour in 1978;The Serious Moonlight Tour in 1983; and A Reality Tour in 2004.

Bowie’s 1972 album cover for The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars was featured in the Classic Album Covers stamp set issued in January 2010.

The only other music artists to have been honoured with a dedicated stamp issue are The Beatles (2010) and Pink Floyd (2015).

The stamps will be on sale online from 14 March and from Post Office branches across the UK.

Fans who don't want to miss out can pre-order the stamps from today by visiting www.royalmail.com/davidbowie