David Moyes: ‘Noise for Bradley Lowery shows what Sunderland people think about him’

David Moyes says he was overwhelmed by the noise levels in support of battling Bradley Lowery, who took to the pitch with his SAFC heroes last night.

The Stadium of Light rose on five minutes last night during the Sunderland v Chelsea match to give a huge ovation for the terminally-ill 5-year-old.

Fans from the bottom and top sides were united in their support with the home section chanting his name and cheering him on.

Manager Moyes said the Black Cats faithful have taken brave Bradley, who lives in Blackhall, into their hearts.

"It's really good that people understand the situation Bradley is in first and foremost, that was [what] the noise and applause was for," said Moyes.

"But that is the way I think the Sunderland people want to be at the moment, that level of noise, that atmosphere.

"All the attention should certainly be onto young Bradley, it was great the supporters backed him so well."

Sunderland-mad Bradley was the mascot last night, with favourite player Jermain Defoe taking him out for the pre-match presentations.

Bradley warmed up with the players on the field while Chelsea's players presented him with a Blues shirt.

Following the game, which saw Sunderland lose 1-0 at home, a poll for the “Star Man” of the side was published on the club’s Twitter account.

And little Bradley has taken the lead with more than 2,000 votes from the public. He was certainly our man of the match!