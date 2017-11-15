Dear Santa: Do you know someone who deserves a special present this Christmas?

The Mail’s ever-popular Dear Santa competition is now officially open.

So we’re calling on our young readers across Hartlepool to write to us and tell us why they deserve an extra special gift from Santa.

There are only a few weeks left until Santa visits!

Prizes are available, and seeing as it’s the festive season, we’ll allow younger children to get their parents, grandparents, older siblings or whoever is looking after them to give them a helping hand.

EMAIL IT TO US

All you need to do is start the letter with “I deserve a special gift from Santa because...” and send it via email to beverley.glover@jpress.co.uk, or fill in and post the coupon on this page.

Make sure you include a picture of the child who is entering, as well as their name, age, address and telephone details for the person entering on their behalf.

We’ll pass the letters on to Santa himself, who’ll choose who he believes deserves a special extra present under their Christmas tree.

Rather than just writing a list, please make sure you tell us why you deserve to win the prize, which will be revealed soon.

POST IT TO US

You can post the coupon to Dear Santa, Hartlepool Mail, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Remember, entries close on Friday, December 8!