Death of man found in alley is not suspicious, police confirm

The death of a man whose body was found in Chester-le-Street yesterday morning is being treated as non-suspicious.

Police were called to an alleyway off Poplar Street just after 6.30am yesterday, following reports of a person lying injured in the street.

Officers and the ambulance service attended but sadly the man was declared dead at the scene.

Following the results of a post-mortem that took place last night and police inquiries, the death is known not to be suspicious and the circumstances surrounding the death are linked to a fall.

The man who died has been identified as 37-year-old Michal Jarzynka. His next of kin have been informed.