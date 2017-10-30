Dedicated performer Ashely hopes to shine in Mail awards

A dedicated performing arts student is overjoyed after being nominated for a Best of Hartlepool Award.

Ashley Watson, 13, has been nominated for a Young Performer of the Year award by her proud teacher Edith Harrison for the way she has excelled on stage.

Ashley who has been going to Edith Harrison Performing Arts for the last six years, has been hailed as an incredible all-rounder for the way she is able to sing, dance and act on stage.

Her proud mum Angela Watson, said she was delighted that her daughter’s efforts had been recognised with an award nomination.

She said: “Ashley does all the singing and drama at Edith’s including ballet, tap, modern and lyrical dancing.

“She excels in lyrical and really loves performing. “It has made her come out of herself, as she was quite shy before she started but since then she has really excelled. “She has also made loads of friends and she has performed in Edith’s annual show each year.”

Now the English Matyrs School pupil, from Clavering, hopes to wow judges at the Mail’s first Young Performer of the Year showcase evening on Monday.

Her mum added: “Ashley has taken part in six of Edith’s shows and has been known to be involved in 17 different performances during a show night.

“I am really proud of her, she has really come our of herself. “It means a lot to her just to take part in the awards.”

This year’s awards have been sponsored by Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees NHS Clinical Commissioning Group; Hartlepool Sixth Form College and Hart Biologicals, along with Stagecoach North East and Specsavers.

Cleveland College of Art and Design, Hartlepool United FC, Joel D. Kerr Funerals and Utility Alliance have also come on board as sponsors.

Now we are gearing up to hold the fantastic Young Performer of the Year event tonight at Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

Those nominated in that category will get to compete in their own big event in front of a live audience.

The top three from the evening of great entertainment will go on to compete at the grand finale of the overall awards.

After the young performers’ night, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist for all the categories in early November and then comes the grand final, which will be held at Hardwick Hall on Tuesday, November 21.