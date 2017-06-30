Degree success for 93-year-old Louise

A former Hartlepool woman has gained a degree in Canada at the grand old age of 93.

Louise Daley, who lived in the town’s Raby Road for 44 years, before emigrating, has graduated with her second degree at Athabasca University Convocation.

Louisa Daley.

The mum-of-four, went along to the town of Athabasca, Alberta, with some of her family members to receive her official parchment.

And, despite her age, Louise, says she has no intention of slowing down.

In fact, the pensioner, who was born in Stockton, before moving to Hartlepool when she was 15, is currently working on writing her memoirs.

Louise continued to live in Hartlepool’s Raby Road after marrying her late husband, Thomas Daley, and raising their children, Jannette, Kathleen, Eileen and Miriam.

I’m not going to sit and start crying ‘oh I’m old - I can’t do this and I can’t do the other’ Louise Daley

She was a devoted mum and housewife and later worked from an insurance firm.

Sadly in 1979, Thomas died of liver cancer, and in 1981 Louise left England and moved to Calgary to be closer to her eldest daughter, Jannette.

Before leaving England, Louise, who has 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson, had taken five Open University courses and after some research into post-secondary programs, she discovered Canada’s equivalent open-and-distance program: Athabasca University.

With the clear goal of gaining her first degree, Louise enrolled at AU. She put her love of the English language to good use and in 1999, at the age 75, Louise graduated from AU with her Bachelor of Arts degree.

Louisa Daley with her family.

But, Louise wasn’t finished yet and decided to start on a Bachelor of General Studies (BGS) degree program.

Seventeen years later – with 34 years of AU under her belt – and four generations of female family members from across Canada by her side, Louise wheeled across the Athabasca University convocation stage to be presented with her degree.

The pensioner said: “I’m pleased. I don’t look at it as if it’s a trophy, for some reason; I’m just doing what I’ve enjoyed doing.

“I did as much as I did because I’m always looking forward. I don’t sit and moan about things that I can’t help.”

Louise said she says she is going to enjoy her life until the very end.

She said: “I’m going to enjoy it right to the very end. I’m not going to sit and start crying ‘oh I’m old – I can’t do this, and I can’t do the other … The way I’m looking at it is: I want to go out with a big bang. But I’m not going to do anymore studying. I don’t think.”