Delays hit A19 after seven vehicle crash

Traffic came to a stop on the A19 northbound after several vehicles were involved in a smash.

Durham Constabulary reported the incident happened on near Seaham, with traffic brought to a stop by the collision.

@NECATraffic, which issues updates on behalf of the North East Combined Authority, said seven vehicles were involved.

It added the incident has happened close to the A1018 Ryhope turn off, with emergency services now arriving at the scene.

Traffic was taken off the A19 and onto the A1018, but has said the route has now fully reopened.