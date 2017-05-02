Delight as school is praised by Ofsted

A primary school has been judged to be “good” with pupils “getting off to a flying start” following a recent inspection.

Ofsted visited Rossmere Primary School, in Hartlepool, as part of its national programme of school inspections.

In a letter to headteacher Lynne Pawley, Ofsted inspector Andrew Swallow, said: “This continues to be a good school. Children in the early years get off to a flying start. They enjoy the many stimulating activities and experiences, indoors and outdoors, that encourage them to share, learn and play together.

“You and your colleagues have maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection. The strong leadership you provide is much appreciated by all members of staff.

“You and other leaders know your school extremely well. You have an accurate understanding of what is working well and why. You have successfully created a culture of vigilance when it comes to keeping children safe.

The report continues: “Parents, pupils and staff are unequivocally positive about all aspects of the school’s work. Staff are proud to be part of the school and enjoy working here. Parents are highly positive in their praise for you, other school leaders and staff.”

Pupils also come in for praise.

The report added: “Pupils’ behaviour and conduct, both in lessons and at social times, is of a high order. They are very respectful of their teachers and of one another. Older pupils act as good role models through their various leadership activities and the care that they show towards younger pupils.

“Children learn well because teaching explicitly focuses on developing their language and communication skills, and lays solid foundations to support their reading, writing and number skills.”

It goes on: “Governors are aspirational and determined to see the school do even better. Governors are very supportive, but balance this well by regularly holding you to account for the quality of teaching and the progress of pupils in each class.”

Headteacher Lynne Pawley said: “Everyone associated with the school works incredibly hard to make sure that our children get off to the best possible start in life. This is a very pleasing report but we will not rest on our laurels and strive for further improvement.”

Councillor Alan Clark, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Children’s Services Committee, commented: “Clearly, this is an extremely positive report and reflects the dedication and commitment from the headteacher, staff, pupils, parents and governors.”

The school has 410 children on its roll.