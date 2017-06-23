Delight for Hartlepool shopping centre Middleton Grange as it scoops national award

Middleton Grange Shopping Centre is celebrating after scooping a top national award.

The centre, based in Hartlepool town centre, has had its efforts in energy efficiency recognised by being awarded a top prize in the 2017 Sceptre Awards.

The awards celebrate the best of the shopping industry in the country.

The team at Middleton Grange took home the Energy Management Award, which recognises best practice in energy efficiency.

Centre manager Mark Rycraft said: “We have worked tirelessly to make sure we have efficiently reduced our energy consumption as a shopping centre and we are very proud of our achievements.

“Through a number of initiatives including installing light control timers and energy efficient light fittings throughout the centre and service areas, and installing new machine room-less lifts, we have successfully cut our electricity consumption by 60,000 kwh.”

Since 2014, the centre has improved its overall energy consumption, reduced its carbon emissions and implemented a communication strategy for its retailers and staff.

The award was handed out at a ceremony held at London’s Dorchester Hotel.

Mr Rycraft says the installation of photovoltaic panels at the centre had also made a big difference to its electricity consumption.

He added: “Without the full support from our team and retailers we would never have accomplished our target. A Sceptre Award is such a highly respected and recognised accolade in the shopping centre industry and to come out on top is a huge triumph for us.”