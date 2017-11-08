Details of services in Hartlepool to remember the fallen

Two Remembrance Sunday services will be held in Hartlepool to remember the sacrifices made by the town’s service men and women.

They will take place on Sunday, November, 12, at 11am, one in Victory Square in the town centre and the other at the Headland War Memorial in Redheugh Gardens.

Hartlepool Remembrance Sunday parade.

The Victory Square service will be conducted by the Reverend Norman Shave of Stranton Church and will be attended by the Mayor of Hartlepool, Coun Paul Beck, the Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher, Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham, Sir Ronald Norman, Hartlepool MP Mike Hill, and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

A parade will leave the Market Square (to the rear of York Road) at 10.45am.

Following the service, there will be a march past and a salute of the war memorial.

The Headland service will be conducted by the Civic Chaplain, the Reverend Verity Brown of St Hilda’s Church.

An opportunity for the people of Hartlepool to remember the sacrifices made Coun Paul Beck

It will be attended by the Deputy Mayor of Hartlepool, Coun Allan Barclay, who is also the council’s Member Champion for the Armed Forces, and Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham, Alistair Arkley.

A parade led by the Boys Brigade Band will leave Church Walk at 10.45am and proceed to the Headland War Memorial via Prissick Street and Cliff Terrace.

Following the service the parade will perform a march past and salute the memorial.

Coun Beck said: “The Remembrance Sunday services are an opportunity for the people of Hartlepool to remember the sacrifices made by – and the bravery of - generations of our local service men and women.”

Hartlepool Remembrance Sunday parade.

Coun Barclay, added: “The services are very important, proud and poignant events in the town’s annual calendar and as always I am sure that the people of Hartlepool will come along and show their gratitude.”

At both ceremonies there will be an opportunity for members of the public to lay wreaths.