Detectives try to trace gold-coloured car after double stab attack on man

A man was left with stab wounds after two altercations within the space of minutes of each other.

Cleveland Police has issued an appeal following the disturbance in Hartlepool which involved people in two cars.

The junction of Park Road and Osborne Road in Hartlepool. Image copyright Google Maps.

Officers became involved when an ambulance was called to assist a 25-year-old man who had suffered stab wounds.

He was taken to the One Life Centre in Hartlepool before being transported to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

His injuries were not believed to be life threatening and he was later released from hospital.

It is believed that there were two altercations involving the occupants of a gold Vauxhall Astra with a 66 registration plate and the occupants of a grey Mercedes E350, in which the victim was travelling as a passenger.

The first altercation is believed to have taken place on Park Road/Osborne Road, before the Astra followed the Mercedes to Shrewsbury Street where a second altercation took place before the Astra then drove away.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Detective Constable Sully Hussain from Cleveland Police Major Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The incident happened sometime between 5pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 4.