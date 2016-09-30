Did Seaham appear on Coronation Street?

Viewers from Seaham were left stunned when the area was mentioned on Coronation Street.

During Wednesday's episode of the hit ITV soap three of the characters were said to be stranded in the North East.

Was Coronation Street filmed in the Seaham area.

Tyrone Dobbs, Roy Cropper and Alex Warner were on their way from the cobbles in Weatherfield heading to Scotland.

Their car broke down and Tyrone, played by Alan Halsall, phoned home to say they were just outside Murton, near the A19.

But, the fleeting glance of the sign left residents in the area wondering if the scene really had been shot in Seaham or had been filmed on set.

Householders took to social media saying they didn't recognise the sign and believed it could have been a fake sign filmed in a Manchester park.

Others said they needed to do a double take when they heard Murton mentioned on the soap.