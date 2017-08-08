Digging for treasure on Hartlepool beach in carnival fun

Have your say

Treasure hunters flocked to the Fish Sands in as Hartlepool Carnival week got off to a successful start.

The young and young at heart descended on the beach to search for buried doubloons yesterday which they exchanged for cash prizes.

These two had fun in the Treasure Dig as part of Hartlepool Carnival

Parents and family members joined children in the fun event yesterday morning which was provided free by volunteers of Hartlepool Carnival Committee.

Despite the blustery weather, there was a large turnout of children and family members who could not wait to get digging.

The fun continues with family friendly activities throughout this week.

Today sees the return of the popular Sand castle Design competition, again on the Fish Sands.

You've got to dig deep to find the hidden doubloons

Entry is free for children aged from four to 13.

There are two categories; one for aged four to eight, and a second for ages nine to 13.

The winner in each category will receive £15 while the runners up get £10.

On Wednesday, it is all about youngsters showing off their performing skills in a Children’s Talent Contest.

There were cash prizes for the lucky ones in the Family Treasure Dig

Good prize money is up for grabs.

Headland Social Club is the venue for the competition between 1pm and 5pm.

Thursday will see the selection and crowning of this year’s Carnival Prince and Princess at the Victoria Arms on Northgate from 1pm.