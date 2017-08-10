Disabled woman says park bullies are ‘making my life hell’

Have your say

A disabled woman subjected to bullying by youngsters has pleaded with the jibes which are making her life “hell” to stop.

Sharon McLoughlin has cerebral palsy and uses an electric wheelchair to get out an about.

Disabled wheelchair user Sharon McLoughlin angry over bullies name calling insults

The 49-year-old enjoys visiting Rossmere Park, which is close to her home, but has been left upset after several incidents where she has been verbally attacked by children.

It comes as Cleveland Police has launched patrols wearing body-worn cameras are patrolling a park after a rise in bad behaviour from youths.

It follows a series of incidents where damage has been caused and fires have been started deliberately.

Sharon says groups of up to 10 youngsters have hurled names at her linked to her disability when she has visited the park alone.

Police have been called to help deal with the problem and have offered Sharon advice and words of support.

Sharon said: “You can have a disability but you’re not allowed to have feelings.

“I want to go out on my own, but these kids are making my life hell.

“They are accusing me of things, when I haven’t done anything.

“They need to be more educated.

“I think there needs to be more for them to do during the day at holiday time.

“I like going to the park for a bit of space and I like going into town as well.

“But over the last year, it’s really got to be the last straw.

“They need to understand disabled people like the park and they might look a bit different, but what they are doing isn’t big.”

Cleveland Police has met with Sharon following concerns she has raised.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “It’s unfortunate that this lady has been abused by these young people who think it is funny.

“We would ask these people to think about the hurtful affect their verbal abuse has.”