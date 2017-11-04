‘Disgusting’ Your views on Hartlepool coffee shop told to pack up by landlords

Supporters of a Hartlepool coffee shop have hit out at shopping centre landlords for terminating the business’s lease after ten years.

The Mail’s front page story on Thursday - about Coffee Central being forced to leave Middleton Grange - was our most read story of the day online.

Cafe owner Louise Ackram was stunned to get a letter dated October 25 from mall landlords Mars Pension Trustees Limited saying her rolling monthly lease was being ended.

Today is due to be the coffee shop’s final day of trading.

Readers took to our Facebook page to register their anger. Samantha Woolhouse wrote: “Disgusting. Best coffee shop in town and the staff are brilliant. Gutted for the girls. Xxx.”

Angela Horton Herring posted: “Feel sorry for the Employees, hope they all get sorted with new jobs.

“As for the Landlord, if the tenant is paying their way, then the Landlord should be ashamed of themselves... it’s a crass way to treat anyone.”

Teresa Arnold said: “Boycott any newcomers!!!!! Hope Coffee Central find somewhere else and go on from strength to strength.”

Jude Macintosh posted: “How awful! And shame on the people who think this is appropriate action.

“It’s not and so close to Christmas the poor girls x.”

Eunice Thompson What a shame my mam and her brother meet here everyday shocking the way the staff have been treated x

Long-time customer Kathleen Tumilty said: “This is where I met a close friend and all her family through going in there for coffee once a week and when she lost her husband we carried on going and meeting for coffee a gossip and catch up.”

Kathleen Foster said: “Disgraceful it was always busy and the staff were lovely. Theirs was the nicest coffee in town.”

A spokesman for the shopping centre said they were unable to comment.