Do the turkey trot! Brand new fun run for Hartlepool

It’s time for a trot thanks to a brand new family fun run with a difference which is coming to Hartlepool.

The newly re-named Alice House Hospice (which was formerly the Hartlepool & District Hospice) has revealed its latest fun-filled charity event.

Hospice staff are all prepared for the Turkey Trot.

Hartlepool’s first ever Turkey Trot will take place on Sunday, November 27, at 11am.

It is a sponsored family fun run which is made up of a lap of the Town Moor in aid of the hospice.

But there’s a twist - as everyone who takes part will receive a novelty turkey hat to wear as they run around the short course.

Now the call has gone out to runners to come forward and join up.

The hospice has joined up with the Hartlepool Wintertide Festival in November to hold the event and is introducing a brand new festive fundraising event in collaboration with The Heugh Gun Battery.

Hospice fundraiser Greg Hildreth said: “We were delighted to be asked to be a part of the Hartlepool Wintertide Festival and to be working with the Heugh Battery.

“We are really looking forward to a fun event and would like to thank Tees Valley Foundation who have provided funding to cover event costs and also Thirteen Group for their support of the festival.

“Hopefully the Turkey Trot will become an annual event and part of our Christmas events calendar.”

The Turkey Trot costs £5 for children, £7.50 for adults or £20 for a family ticket of two adults, and two children. People can register for the event on the hospice website at www.alicehousehospice.co.uk or by contacting the hospice on (01429) 855536.

Alice House Hospice, in Wells Avenue, offers specialist palliative care to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

People who access services can be living with illnesses including Cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder, Motor Neurone Disease, end stage heart disease and Parkinson’s.

It costs £2.34 million to continue providing the current range of services.

The hospice receives 24% NHS funding. The outstanding £1.7 million must be raised through community and other fundraising initiatives.