Do you have what it takes to become a retained firefighter in Hartlepool?

Cleveland Fire Brigade is holding a recruitment drive to find retained firefighters at Headland Fire Station in Hartlepool.

Retained firefighters are members of the community who are paid to provide an on-call service responding to emergency calls in the same way as full-time firefighters, using the same appliances and equipment, but who are ‘on call’ rather than based at a fire station.

They have to live and be able to respond and arrive within five minutes of their station. They respond via a pager system and need to turn out within five minutes during their hours of declared availability.

They have to be at least 18 with a good all round level of fitness, no previous experience is required due to the comprehensive training programme on offer.

Phil Lancaster, director of community protection for Cleveland Fire Brigade, said: “Firefighting is not like any other job. It can be unpredictable, exciting and rewarding coupled with the satisfaction and respect that comes with providing a crucial service to your local community. There is no denying that it is a tough but rewarding job. In return we offer an annual ‘retainer’ payment plus hourly rates paid when firefighters attend incidents or training as well as disturbance fees and the opportunity to learn new skills such as first aid, road traffic collision procedures and fire safety.”

People can learn more at the session is being staged at Headland Fire Station, Durham Street, on Wednesday, July 12, at 6pm-8.30pm

Full details are available online at www.clevelandfire.gov.uk/recruitment/retained/ The closing date is Monday, July 17.