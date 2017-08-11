Do you remember Hartlepool’s Hartbeats, coal docks and 1950s new house building?

Have your say

A nostalgic look back into the changing face of Hartlepool over the years is brought to life in a new DVD.

The building of new houses, the town’s busy coal trade and Hartlepool United highlights all feature in The Bygone Years.

The Hartbeats in 1962, (left to right), George Hart, John Rogan, Roly Thompson, John Hart

It is the sixth DVD produced in recent years by the History of Hartlepool group, with proceeds going to care homes in town that support people with dementia.

Group members Roger Codner and Stephen Close have produced it from old photos and film donated by members of the Facebook group History of Hartlepool in Images and others.

Video sections show new building in Hartlepool and West View from the late 1950s, short cine films from the 1950s to 1970s of Greatham Feast, a wedding party on scooters in Church Street, and carnival weekend showing the motorcycle sprint on the promenade.

One chapter is dedicated to The Hartbeats, a popular local music group from the swinging sixties, with photos supplied by one of the original members of the group John Hart set to the group’s music supplied by Roly Thompson.

Colliers in Victoria Dock

There is also some memorable video footage of Hartlepool United, with excerpts from two of their promotions and footage of Pools 6-0 win over Manchester United during a pre-season friendly, courtesy of HUFC.

Postcard images of Seaton Carew from the early 1900s onwards are also included.

Bygone Years priced £6 is available from Just Blinds in York Road.

The makers have given the Mail five copies to give away in a competition.

1961 King Oswy Club,Hartlepool Carnival, Front row The Hartbeats left to right: George Hart, John Hart, Roly Thompson, Brian Moon.

To enter, just answer the following question: What is the name of the popular 60s Hartlepool band that features in the DVD?

Send your answers by Friday, August 18, to Mark Payne, History DVD Competition, Hartlepool Mail, 9 Scarborough Street, Hartlepool, TS247DA.

Alternatively, email mark.payne@jpress.co.uk

Please include your name and address.