Do you want to become a sports coach in Hartlepool?

People with an interest in sports have the chance to launched a new career.
Aspiring coaches and instructors in Hartlepool are being urged to seize the chance to step onto the career ladder by applying to become a Level 2 Casual Sports Coach.
Hartlepool Borough Council’s Sport and Physical Activity Team are on the lookout for energetic, enthusiastic individuals to deliver physical activity sessions across Hartlepool to a range of ages and abilities.
To be eligible, applicants must show a keen interest for working in the sport and leisure industry, and possess a relevant fitness or National Governing Body qualification level 2 or above.
The closing date for applications is Thursday, August 3 at noon, following which successful applicants will be invited for a practical interview.
These individuals will be asked to deliver a short class or activity session of their choice.
If they do enough to impress, successful candidates will be offered a casual contract with flexible working hours, enhanced rate of pay for weekends and experience delivering fitness and fun to many groups across Hartlepool.
Budding instructors can apply to become a Level 2 Casual Sports Coach online now at www.northeastjobs.org.uk/hartlepoolboroughcouncil.
For further information please contact Hartlepool Borough Council’s Sport and Physical Activity Team on 01429 284050 or email: spat@hartlepool.gov.uk. Those who do not possess the relevant qualifications, but would like the opportunity to gain experience, are also encouraged to contact the team.
