Do you want to support Help for Heroes?

Members of an Easington group have been fundraising for a worthy cause.

The Easington Millennium Luncheon Club raised funds for the Help for Heroes charity.

The lunch club is held to relieve those who are isolated, either by age or infirmity, frailty or physical disability by the provision of a luncheon within the town.

The club provides a meal and entertainment for older people who are unable to manage themselves or who do not get out much.

For many it is the highlight of their week.

Members are picked up at their homes by a mini-bus with facilities for the disabled and taken home again later in the day.

There are spaces available for those meeting the criteria to attend the club.

Anyone interested should contact secretary Eileen on 0191 527 2668.