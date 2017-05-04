Dog and drivers escape injury in collision which closes A1(M)

The A1(M) has been closed off to traffic after a crash between a car and flatbed truck.

Durham Constabulary's Road Policing Unit issued an alert at 10.20am, warning drivers they had closed off the northbound side of the motor way following a crash.

The team said no injuries had been sustained and posted a photo of a dog which had been inside one of the vehicles.

The collision happened between junction 61 at Bowburn, which leads to the A688, and junction 62 at Carrville, which takes traffic to the A690.