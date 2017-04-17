Dogs’ Big Day Out: How dog owners can help Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice

Animal-lovers are being urged to help raise cash during a special day out with their pets.

Alice House Hospice’s Dogs’ Big Day Out takes place on Sunday 2nd July at Summerhill Country Park in Hartlepool.

A day out for your dogs

It is the eighth time the event has been held to raise cash for the Hartlepool hospice.

The event takes place from 10am until 3pm and dogs and their owners can join in a wide range of fun, canine themed, activities planned throughout the day.

There will be a sponsored dog walk, grooming demonstration, musical sits, stalls and the ever popular dog show with 10 classes and rosettes awarded from 1st to 3rd place with trophies for the Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show.

New for 2017 is an agility display and a demonstration by Cath Measor and her team from the Academy of Dog Training and Behaviour.

Janice Forbes, Hospice Community Fundraiser, said the event has always proved to be a success.

She saoid: “This has always been a lovely event and is guaranteed to be a full day of fun for dogs and owners alike with lots of exciting activities and prizes to be won.

“I would like to say a huge thanks to Bridge Veterinary Group who are sponsoring this year’s event.”

Registration is £7.50 per dog and there are discounts available for multiple dog registrations.

Each dog registered receives a rosette, goody back and free entry into the Dog Show.

To register visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk or ring Janice Forbes on 01429 855555.

Alice House Hospice, based in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

Individuals who access hospice services can be living with a variety of illnesses including cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, motor neurone disease, end stage heart disease and Parkinson’s.

Each patient and their family/carers receive a tailor-made package of services to meet their physical, emotional, spiritual and psychological and cultural needs in an atmosphere of comfort and dignity.

It costs £2.34 million to continue providing the current range of services.

The hospice receives 24% NHS funding so the outstanding £1,780,000 must be raised through the local community and other fundraising initiatives.