‘Don’t be in denial’ Hartlepool patient urges others after chance eye test uncovers condition

A Hartlepool man is urging people to look after their sight after a chance check-up detected a problem.

Keith Braithwaite, 53, was told to seek medical attention after a mobile testing unit found a freckle on his optic disc.

Keith just happened to be in Stockton when he saw the Vision Express Vision Van, which was giving away free eye tests as part of a UK tour to mark World Glaucoma Week, a silent sight-threatening condition.

He was one of two people who used the van that day and had a medical problem that was detected.

Keith said: “I went to the Vision Van when I saw it parked on the High Street because I knew I needed an eye test. I’ve been getting headaches recently so it was handy for me to pop by to see what it was all about.

“During my eye test, the optometrist detected a mole on the back of my eye, which I wasn’t familiar with or aware of. I have a referral to go back to the doctors, which is good, so they can do further investigations and see where we go from there.”

As a chartered building surveyor, Keith spends most of his time at his desk checking plans and specifications

He said: “I rely on having good eyesight for my day-to-day job. I also use a computer for a couple of hours a day and then the rest of my time is spent on site checking building works.

“I’m glad I came to the van as it’s always best to get regular check-ups, and hopefully everything will be ok when I go to the doctors and get further tests. I would strongly recommend you get an eye test especially if you’re experiencing things like headaches or struggling with your reading, or even if you’re in denial about declining eyesight – get tested as soon as possible.”

Of those tested on board the Vision Van in Stockton, 78% were found to need new prescriptions, with over three quarters of residents admitting to not getting their eye health tested regularly.

One of the biggest causes of preventable sight loss worldwide, glaucoma is the name given to a group of eye conditions in which the main nerve to the eye (the optic nerve) is damaged where it leaves the eye.

This nerve carries information about what is being seen from the eye to the brain and, as it becomes damaged, vision is lost. There are an estimated 600,000 people with glaucoma in the UK, but research indicates half of those are undiagnosed.