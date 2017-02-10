Doors opened to show business leaders a glimpse of Army life

Bosses were given an insight into life in the Army reserves as Hartlepool’s unit opened its doors to show what it has to offer.

Employers from across the North East visited the Easington Road base to learn about its training and development skills.

Hosted by 162 Regiment Royal Logistics Corps (RLC), they heard a presentation about its work as reservists support the regular Army.

They also saw how movement controllers, military postal and courier services, catering and logistics planning facilities are set up in the field.

The regiment is a newly formed unit and will be the second largest in the Army Reserve, bringing together almost 600 personnel country-wide when fully manned.

Gary McLafferty, the Ministry of Defence’s regional employer engagement director, organised the event in conjunction with the Army Reserve.

He said: “Members of the Volunteer Reserve Forces undergo rigorous training, developing skills and attributes which, according to independent research, would cost over £8,000 a year to deliver. “Military training develops key personal attributes such as self-confidence, leadership, teamwork, organisation, resourcefulness and perseverance; these are essential in every workforce.

“By visiting 162 Regiment employers had the opportunity to learn more about how their employees could benefit from joining the Reserve Forces, and when recruiting for new staff in the future understand how being a member of the Reserve Forces is a positive attribute on an individual’s CV.”

Councillor Alan Barclay, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “Army reservists have a hugely important role to play and this should not be under-estimated.

“Not only does the Regiment’s role provide challenging and new opportunities for Reservists themselves, it also has many benefits for the companies they work for.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the regiment can call Major Herraghty on (01429) 272 916.