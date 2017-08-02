Double celebration for Hartlepool cancer group

It was a day of double celebrations for members of a Hartlepool cancer group.

As well as enjoying their annual pamper day, the Pansies Breast Cancer Support Group also celebrated the 90th birthday of one of its members.

Pansies Breast Cancer Support Group member Hilary Harkness is presented with a card and flowers on her 90th birthday by the Mayor and Mayoress of Hartlepool Councillor Paul Beck and his wife Mary (right) with group founder Isobel Wilson.

Each year the group holds the pamper day at St Joseph’s RC Primary School, giving all the members an extra special treat.

This year it coincided with the 90th birthday of Hilary Harkness, who has been a member for around 15 years.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Hartlepool, Coun Paul Beck and his wife Mary, went along to the Huckelhoven Way school to present Hilary with some flowers and a card and join in the fun.

Isobel Wilson, founder of Pansies Breast Cancer Group, said everyone, including Hilary, had a lovely day.

She said: “We always have a really good day, but this year it was extra special.

“We really had a fantastic day and everyone loved it. We had about 30 people there and it was very good.”

During the day the members were treated to hair and make up sessions, get their nails done and have massages, as well as relaxtion and aromatherapy sessions.

They even had lunch delivered to them at the school, so they didn’t have to lift a finger all day.

Natalie Corbett gives a hand massage to Pansies Beast Cancer Support Group member on her 90th birthday Hilary Harkness.

Isobel, said each year all the people who provide the pampering do it free of charge and everyone is very grateful to them.

Pansies has about 30 members and supports women at all stages of their breast cancer journey, from those who have just been diagnosed to others who have been free of the disease for many years.

Isobel said: “For me it is 20 years since I had breast cancer, but it is always at the back of your mind.”

She said with every ache or pain you worry the cancer has returned.

A foot massage underway at the Pansies Breast Cancer Support Group.

Pansies meets every week in school term time on a Monday in The Grand Hotel from 10am to noon and anyone who has experienced breast cancer is welcome to go along and join.

As well as the weekly meetings they also hold regular trips and activities and members range in age from 40 into their 90s.