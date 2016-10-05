Dozens of dedicated fundraisers get Bradley Lowery tattoos

Committed fundraisers made a heartfelt tribute to battling youngster Bradley Lowery when they got a tattoo in his honour.

The adventurous supporters travelled from across the region get a heart inked on their skin in an effort to raise funds and awareness of his cancer fight.

Bradley Lowery

The quirky idea came from tattoo artist Keera Harriman, 21, who runs her own tattoo studio under her name at P&L hair salon in South Side Street, Easington.

“I didn’t expect people to be so interested as a tattoo is a permanent thing, but loads of people came along saying they wanted to show support,” she said.

“A few members of Bradley’s family got one, including his cousin Pamela Hamilton, but people who hadn’t even met him travelled from places as far as Durham and Sunderland for the tattoo.

“They just said that they had seen Bradley’s story on Facebook and wanted to show their support for a good cause.”

Tattoo artist Keera Harriman came up with the idea for the Bradley tattoos.

Keera, who has been working as a tatto artist since she was 16, said 25 people got inked for Bradley over the course of the two fundraising days, on September 30 and October 1.

She said the heart tattoo was inspired by the heart symbol on Bradley’s fundraising page.

“It was just a small tattoo so it only too five minutes on each person and they could either have it in a black or red outline,” she said.

“The hairdressers I work above also got involved with some people having their heads shaved as well as getting the tattoo to raise funds.

The Bradley Lowery tattoos were a huge success raising �250 towards his treatment.

“A mixture of men and women raging from 30 years old to 65 years old came along to have one.

“The tattoos were £15 each, with £5 covering the cost of supplies to do them and £10 going to his fund.

“We manged to raise around £250 in total, so we are delighted.”

Five-year-old Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013, undergoing gruelling chemotherapy and numerous operations.

Bradley's cousin Pamela Hamilton aslo got a tattoo in his honour.

The initial treatment proved to be a success and the brave youngster was declared to be in remission in 2015.

Sadly, the cancer has returned and Bradley’s family are now trying to fund potentially life-saving treatment in the USA.

To donate, text BRAD02 £1 to 70070.

Fans can also donate at www.chasethewind.co.uk

The Bradley Lowery tattoos aim to raise awareness of his condition and funds for his treatment.