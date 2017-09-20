Dozens take part in Hartlepool’s Moonlight Memory Walk

Dedicated fundraisers came together to remember their loved ones with a moonlight walk for Hartlepool’s hospice.

Alice House Hospice held its annual Moonlight Memory Walk through the town at the weekend which saw participants take on a circular course in memory of family members - and raise as much as possible for the charity.

The walk paid tribute to loved ones and raised funds for the hospice. Photo by Andrew R. Dorrian.

Now in it’s eleventh year, around 80 people took part in the five mile walk to Seaton Carew Golf Club and back on Saturday.

Fundraisers have hailed the event as one of its best yet, with the hospice’s corporate fundraising manager, Carol Sennett, calling it a fantastic event once again.

She said: “It was absolutely brilliant and the atmosphere was amazing. We have had wonderful support and it was a lovely evening.

“Everybody enjoyed it and we have had some lovely feedback.

Participants enjoying the annual Moonlight Memory Walk. Photo by Andrew R. Dorrian.

“The fact that everyone was having fun in someone’s memory was just amazing and it was very poignant.

“The walkers set off at 10pm and we had our first walker back by 11:20pm which was fantastic.”

Alice House Hospice, based on Wells Avenue in the town, provides specialist palliative care to patients and families from the local communities of Hartlepool and East Durham.

As the only adult Hospice in the Hartlepool and East Durham area, the hospice provides services which make a vital difference to the lives of thousands of families each year.

The event followed the hospice’s annual It’s a Knockout fundraiser held at Hartlepool RFC on Saturday afternoon, which saw teams tackle a series of challenges on an inflatable course.

During the walk, participants were entertained by Hartlepool DJ Walter Barton who kept the group going with a range of uplifting tunes.

Carol added: “Jan Grocott, head of bereavement services, also gave a talk at the event and Walter Barton, who is a local DJ from Deck One, got the party started.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for taking part.

“We hope to have rased £10,000 and we just want to thank everybody for supporting us.

“We also want to thank all the volunteer stewards and Hartlepool College of Further Education for the support we have received.

“Special thanks also go to Approach Training Safely.”

For more information visit: http://www.alicehousehospice.co.uk