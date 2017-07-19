Drive through Starbucks plan at Hartlepool retail park

Hartlepool could be about to get its first Starbucks coffee shop in the shape of a drive through.

A planning application has been submitted for the development at the Tees Bay Retail Park in Brenda Road.

Fifteen jobs would be created by the proposal, according to the planning application.

A design and access statement in support of the application by NS Architects says: “The client has identified the need for the development of a drive through Starbucks within the retail park in close proximity to the entrance roundabout.”

It added: “The direction of travel is clockwise offering the usual menu point, order point, and collection point within the half circle of travel.

“External seating area space has been provided. External areas will be upgraded with trees to give the establishment a more attractive frontage.

“The coffee place will be accessible to pedestrians as well from two directions – one located to the east via a pedestrian crossing, linking the Starbucks to the future expansion area, and another pedestrian crossing to the south, linking it to the existing Halfords.”

Its proposed opening hours are 5.30am to 11pm seven days a week and also on bank holidays.

The Starbucks plan follows on from another recent application by the same applicant to extend the retail park.

Full permission was granted by Hartlepool Borough Council in May for four additional retail units and car parking.

Sports Direct is expected to be one of the new tenants with the others still to be confirmed.

The expansion is expected to create between 50 and 167 new full-time or equivalent jobs.

It is said to be in response to market demand and the landlord’s ongoing efforts to modernise and improve the park.

The first Starbucks opened in Seattle, America in 1971. There are now more than 15,000 stores in 50 countries.

Despite the huge expansion of the brand on high streets up and down the country in recent years, none have opened in Hartlepool.

Rival chain Costa recently opened in Middleton Grange shopping centre followed by one within Next at the Anchor Retail Park.

A drive through Costa is also being built at the renamed Vision Retail Park at Hartlepool Marina.

People can comment on the application via the planning section of Hartlepool Borough Council’s website www.hartlepool.gov.uk

Search for the proposal under the reference number H/2017/0398.

The authority aims to make a decision by August 30.