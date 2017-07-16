Driver escapes with minor injuries after A19 lamppost smash

A driver has had a lucky escape after their car left the A19 and collided with a lammpost today.

Cleveland & Durham Road Policing Unit said the vehicle left the carriageway near Elwick earlier this morning, striking the lamppost before coming to rest on the grass verge.

Officers say the the driver appears to have escaped with minor injuries only, however the car and lamppost were left badly damaged.

It is believed that tiredness was a factor in the crash, and officers urged drivers to take a break if they feel tired.