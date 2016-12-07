Driver locked up for horror crash with Hartlepool pensioner on mobility scooter

A speeding driver who had taken cocaine has been jailed for three years for crashing into a pensioner on a mobility scoter - causing him ‘life changing’ injuries.

Anthony Flounders, aged 69, was thrown into the air by the force of the impact after 31-year-old Carl Ianson careered into him in his Honda Civic on Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool.

Carl Ianson

Mr Flounders who was on the pavement, suffered multiple injuries and spent two days in intensive care fighting for his life.

Teesside Crown Court heard Ianson had recently taken cocaine on October 17 last year before getting behind the wheel and was described by one witnesses as looking “out of it”.

David Cook, prosecuting, described how he lost control of his car just before midday near the Brenda Road roundabout causing the vehicle to go into a spin.

Mr Crook said: “Finally, the defendant struck a metal signpost uprooting it before he struck Mr Flounders on his mobility scooter.

“It threw him to the ground with the force of the impact and caused him significant injuries.”

Mr Flounders initially spent three and a half weeks in James Cook University Hospital where he underwent surgery for a fractured skull. He also suffered and deep laceration to the top of his head, and multiple fractures to his ribs and legs.

He was readmitted due to blood clots in his lungs, is on permanent medication and is deaf in one ear as a result.

In a victim impact statement Mr Flounders said: “I was on the pavement and should have been safe. I was very lucky to be alive and not lose my leg.

“My family have been through emotional hell at this incident.”

Ianson was seen about half an hour before the crash driving in the opposite direction at 60mph.

Ianson also hit a Mercedes 220 causing Linda Howlett, 69, whiplash and £6,000 damage to her car.

He admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and of driving above the legal limit for the drug BZE, a metabolite of cocaine.

David Lamb, mitigating, said the dad of three had shown genuine remorse, was a hard worker and the dangerous driving had been brief.

Ianson, of Kesteven Road, was also banned from driving for four years.

Judge Peter Armstrong said: “These are life changing injuries as far as he is concerned and they simply cannot be overlooked by a sentence other than an immediate custodial one.”