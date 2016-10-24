Driver warned to expect jail for scooter crash which left Hartlepool pensioner seriously hurt

A danger motorist has been warned to expect to be sent to prison for causing a horror crash with a mobility scooter which left a pensioner seriously hurt.

Carl Ianson, 31, was driving a black Honda Civic when he crashed into the scooter being ridden on Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool, by 68-year-old Anthony Flounders.

A car that was involved in the the rta on Saturday at the junction of Brenda Road and Belle Vue Way.

The scooter was smashed to pieces and Mr Flounders suffered multiple injuries including a fractured skull, several fractured ribs and also leg fractures.

Ianson, of Kesteven Road, Hartlepool, had four times the legal limit of a controlled drug in his system at the time, Teesside Crown Court heard.

He was due to stand trial on Monday over the incident but changed his plea to guilty.

Ianson admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and a separate offence of driving with greater than 200 micrograms per litre of the drug BZE.

The legal limit is 50mg.

Judge Deborah Sherwin granted Ianson bail but warned him: “You must understand that although I’m adjourning sentence the overwhelming likelihood is that you will receive an immediate custodial sentence for an offence of this severity, so you need to be prepared for that.”

Ianson was given an interim driving ban with the exact length to be decided by the judge who sentences him on Tuesday, November 15.

David Lamb, defending, asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation service before Ianson is sentenced.

Mr Lamb said: “Mr Ianson is a man of previous good character.

“He is in full-time employment. He does not have a bad driving record.”

The crash happened at around noon on Saturday, October 17, last year.

Mr Flounders’ mobility scooter was sliced in half by the impact of the crash, leaving a trail of debris scattered across the road.

He was treated at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough for a fractured skull and deep laceration to the top of his head, at least five fractured ribs, fractures to his tibia and fibula bones in his left leg, bruising to his intestines, and bruising around the right eye.

Prosecutor Jolyon Perks said Ianson there was footage of Ianson driving at 60mph on the other side of the road about half an hour before the crash.

A victim impact statement by Mr Flounders will be read to the court on the next occasion which he plans to attend.