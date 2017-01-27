Drivers warned of road closure after lorry overturns

Drivers are being warned a major road in Northumberland will be closed later today as work to remove an overturned lorry gets underway.
At around 4.20pm yesterday, police were called to reports an HGV had overturned on the A697 two miles north of Longframlington.
The driver of the vehicle was not seriously injured in the incident.
However, the A697 will have to be completely closed in both directions from 9.30am on Friday morning to allow emergency services to recover the vehicle.
This will have a significant affect on drivers who regularly use the route to travel between England and Scotland with the road closure expected to be in place for at least three hours.
Diversions will be in place for those using the road with the majority of traffic being directed to the A1.
Updates will be placed on the @NorthumbriaPol Twitter feed.