Drivers warned of week-long road closures in Elwick

Drivers are being warned of overnight road closures through Elwick Village, near Hartlepool, this week.

The main roads through the village will be closed to overnight traffic all this week for re-surfacing work to take place.

The main high street and North Lane will be shut from 8pm to 6am from today until Friday.

Hartlepool Council is liaising with residents to ensure their needs are met, but there will be no access to and from the A19 through the village.

A spokesman said: “We would like to apologise to motorists for any inconvenience these re-surfacing works cause.”