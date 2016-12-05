Drivers warned to beware on icy North East roads

Drivers have been urged to take extra care this morning, with overnight frosts bringing ice to the region's roads.

Temperatures are still below freezing away from the coast and ice and fog patches are likely to be slow to clear.

Durham's Road Policing Unit has taken to social media to warn motorists to be careful,, Tweeting: "It's cold and it's icy out there this morning. Don't leave running vehicles unattended and keep your distance. Oh, and #gancanny too!"

Clear skies tonight are expected to see temperatures drop again, meaning more frost overnight.