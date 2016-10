Jacksons Landing will soon cease to be part of Hartlepool's landscape as demolition work on the building, which has remained empty for years, continues.

But before that moment, we can still take a look at the structure from up above.

The video was taken by Eagle Eye Camera System.

Eagle Eye Camera System captured this fantastic footage of Jacksons Landing, and Hartlepool Marina, yesterday with their drone.

What are your memories of the building?