Drop-in event on benefits of £20m employment scheme

A special drop-in event is to be held in Hartlepool to raise awareness of the support available through the Tees Valley Pathways Youth Employment Initiative Programme.

It will take place in the ballroom at The Grand Hotel in Swainson Street from 11am-3pm on Thursday.

The initiative is part of the £20million Tees Valley Pathways and Routeways programmes delivered by a consortium of 27 public, private and voluntary sector organisations with the aim of getting more than 6,000 unemployed young people aged 15-29 into education, employment, training or apprenticeships.

It offers activities and courses to help young people into work and uses sport, creative arts and culture to help them improve their skills.

People entering the programme receive personalised support from a dedicated advisor.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, chairman of Hartlepool Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “This is a chance for young people to find out more about this successful initiative in an informal, relaxed setting.”

“I hope they will take the opportunity to come along and find out more about how the initiative may be able to help them.”

“Improving employability and creating a pool of skilled, motivated and ready-for-work young people is vital if we are to meet the needs of existing companies and attract new investment to the Tees Valley.”

For more information call 01429 857080 or email YEI@hartlepool.gcsx.gov.uk.