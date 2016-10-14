Drug addict spared jail over her role in heroin dealing

A heroin addict caught being involved in the supply of the class A drug has been given one last chance by a judge.

Police recovered hundreds of pounds worth of heroin, mobile phones and sets of digital scales after swooping on Lisa Meadley’s home.

The 46-year-old later admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug by passing mobile text message requests for heroin to a dealer.

Judge Peter Armstrong let her walk free from court after handing her a suspended prison sentence so she can try to kick the habit.

It was after Teesside Crown Court heard that Meadley had to have her left arm amputated and is at risk of possibly dying from an infection in her leg after decades of addiction.

Police burst in on Meadley of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, on February 12.

Rachel Masters, prosecuting, said: “They thought she was about to swallow some drugs. She was detained and officers noticed a cloud of brown powder come from her hand.”

Officers discovered eight packages of heroin worth £85 and lose heroin worth £690 on the floor.

A message on one of the mobile phones seized by police read: “Can you ask him to bring me some Lisa. Stag.”

Meadley had to go to hospital, but police were later called and found another nine packets of heroin worth £136 hidden in her underwear.

The court heard at the time Meadley was using 10 to 12 wraps of heroin a day and would be given some of the drug for her role in helping to supply it.

Louise Harrison, mitigating, said: “She tells me she is determined to sort herself out and her recent health problems have really crystallised that for her.”

Meadley was sentenced to two years’ prison suspended for two years and made subject to a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Judge Armstrong said: “If your health does not provide you with an incentive to try to do something about your addiction then I don’t know what else might.

“I think it is just possible on this occasion to take a chance with you.”